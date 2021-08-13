Expect smoke to return this weekend

PARK CITY, Utah — The Salt Lake City National Weather Service office said to expect an increase in smoke concentrations from western wildfires this weekend.

There is also a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect through Thursday calling for isolated to scattered thunderstorms. There is the potential for isolated flash flooding in southern Utah.

The Utah Department of Air Quality’s forecast says that the air will only be unhealthy for sensitive groups this weekend.

You can view a day-to-day forecast here .

