Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting Friday, as expected
Turner (groin) is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Manager Dave Roberts previously said the veteran third baseman wouldn't be available for Friday's contest, so this is an expected absence. It's the fourth consecutive game on the bench for Turner since he exited Sunday's contest with groin discomfort. The 36-year-old is expected to be evaluated Saturday, when it will likely be determined whether a trip to the injured list is necessary.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0