Castellanos (foot) is starting in right field and batting third Friday against the Phillies. Castellanos sat out Thursday due to some swelling in his foot from a hit by pitch, but it was a minor issue and he's back in the lineup Friday. The 29-year-old is 5-for-27 with a home run, a double, three RBI, five runs and 12 strikeouts in seven games since returning from the injured list Aug. 5.