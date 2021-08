Ramirez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement will fill in at third base for Ramirez, who looks to be getting a maintenance day after staring each of Cleveland's last 11 games. Shortly before manager Terry Francona announced in late July that he was leaving the team to focus on his health, he mentioned that Ramirez could be subject to more frequent days off in the second half of the season while the 28-year-old manages a lingering elbow issue. Ramirez isn't expected to be shut down for the injury, but it wouldn't be surprising if he received one day off a week by the time September rolls around, especially with little at stake for a Cleveland team that currently finds itself out of the American League playoff picture.