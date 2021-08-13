Cancel
Staff vaccinations required at Chicago Public Schools

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
  • Chicago Public Schools will require employees without medical or religious exemptions to be fully vaccinated by the middle of October.
  • The mandate applies to all teachers, staff, district workers, regular vendors and network staff.
  • “Our Chicago Public School communities deserve a safe and healthy environment that will allow our students to reach their greatest potential,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

Chicago Public Schools announced Friday that employees without medical or religious exemptions will be required to be fully vaccinated by the middle of October.

Full time, in-person learning at public schools in the windy city is scheduled to begin Aug. 30. The mandate applies to all teachers, staff, district workers, regular vendors and network staff, according to The Associated Press. Staff members have until Oct. 15 to prove their vaccination status, and exempt employees will be required to test throughout the school year.

“Our Chicago Public School communities deserve a safe and healthy environment that will allow our students to reach their greatest potential,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement, per the AP.

“This new policy enhances the district’s comprehensive reopening plan and ensures that students and staff can confidently learn in-person,” Lightfoot added. “Taking this step will further our citywide vaccination efforts and build on our progress in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Chicago Public Schools said that 67 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated, while 78 percent are partially vaccinated or have scheduled appointments for their second dose, according to The AP.

California became the first state to require teachers and staff to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

