Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin Is the ‘Strongest' Cryptocurrency as a Medium of Exchange

For six years, Fidelity Investments has been laying the foundation for a major play in the world of cryptocurrency. In 2015, the Boston investment firm started to dabble in bitcoin “mining,” using high-powered computers to produce new digital coins — an activity that continues today. It now offers custodial services to large institutional investors who want a safe place to stash their bitcoin holdings. In March, Fidelity announced its intention to create an exchange-traded fund to give individual investors access to the volatile cryptocurrency. (The Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t yet green-lit any funds that would hold cryptocurrency.) And this summer, Fidelity said it will add about 100 new jobs to its “digital assets” team, on top of a headcount of about 150.