Disney World is continuously getting ready to have their Guests in awe as they enter the theme parks on October 1 in awe as the 50th celebrations begin. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will all be seeing changes come their way. At Magic Kingdom, we have seen the most changes as Cinderella Castle has been completely transformed. Many aspects of Fantasyland have gained new decor, paint, and golden touches around the land.