It’s become increasingly hard to project the future of Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk. After the worst season of his NHL career, and after the Bruins re-signed Taylor Hall to a long-term deal, some were wondering if DeBrusk’s days in Boston were over. Some were even wondering if DeBrusk was going to be exposed to the Seattle Kraken with the Bruins potentially looking to get out of his real money due in 2021-22 ($4.85 million in actual money compared to a $3.67 million cap hit) with an expensive offseason wishlist on the agenda. And it certainly didn’t help that the Bruins opened up free agency by signing three left-shot forwards, all of whom have significant left-wing experience and project to be fixtures in the team’s bottom-six forward grouping.