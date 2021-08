Palo Alto’s public middle and high schools begin on Wednesday, August 11, and elementary schools on Thursday, August 12. With over 65% of PAUSD students walking or biking to school, a large number of students that committed to full distance learning during the pandemic will be navigating on foot or on bikes to new schools under normal traffic volumes for the first time in over a year. As you make your way on our roads this week, please slow down, be aware, and be patient so that the first week of school is as safe as possible for children, parents, and educators settling into their new school commutes.