Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Game plans for Dan Quinn to disrupt each offense in the NFC East

By Terence Watson
Posted by 
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Cowboys defense is looking to rebound in a big way with the addition of Dan Quinn and the influx of new players on that side of the football. The fastest way that Quinn can achieve this is to make sure that his game plans against the Cowboys division rivals are rock solid. In doing so they will have an easier route to the tournament as head coach Mike McCarthy put in on the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks. They’ll have to create a few “Mojo Moments” if they want to get there.

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Comments / 0

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Facing The Giants#American Football#Hbo#New York Giants#Acl#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama in the NFL: Dallas Cowboys Placing WR Amari Cooper on PUP List

On Wednesday, it was reported the Dallas Cowboys are placing wide receiver Amari Cooper on the team's PUP list prior to the start of 2021 NFL Training Camp, per ESPN. Cooper is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list after dealing with an ankle injury earlier this offseason, one that appears to still be affecting the four-time Pro Bowl wideout.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, though. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLESPN

Chicago Bears reach deal with former Philadelphia Eagles stalwart Jason Peters

The Chicago Bears have reached an agreement with offensive tackle Jason Peters, with his agent, Vince Taylor, telling ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Peters will sign a one-year contract. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Peters signed with Chicago to compete for the starting left tackle job. The Bears' original choice to...
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Bears Linked To Eagles In Trade Talks.

The Chicago Bears continue to look good as training camp rolls along and preseason is just about to begin. While general manager Ryan Pace filled most of the holes on the team there's still a need at tackle with Teven Jenkins and Germain Ifedi dealing with injuries and yet to practice. To make it worse, backup Larry Borom suffered a concussion.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys injury updates on Dak Prescott, Neville Gallimore, Sean McKeon

Outside of getting prepared for the upcoming NFL regular season grind, one of the top mandates while going through training camp and the preseason is to stay as healthy as possible. As the saying goes, you can’t help the club in the tub. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit the Dallas Cowboys fairly hard during their second preseason matchup on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy