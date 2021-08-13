Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

City of San Diego Lifeguards Teach Cliff Rescue Skills to Youth on Tuesday

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJkw3_0bR3W8yU00
A San Diego lifeguard truck. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards will work with the San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program campers on a cliff rescue experience at Sunset Cliffs.

This opportunity will give the junior lifeguards a firsthand look at the skills involved in cliff rescues.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and held at Sunset Cliffs 1120-1196, Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego.

“The Junior Lifeguard Program is a meaningful and fun opportunity for young men and women,” said SDFD Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “Many of the participants return year after year and often become professional lifeguards. They have a great time with our lifeguards at the beach and learn so many valuable skills.”

During cliff rescue day, junior lifeguards learn basic knots required to create proper anchors, how to be lowered using the rope system, and how to operate a descending device. Throughout the program, junior guards also jump from the Ocean Beach Pier, operate kayaks, learn about lifeguard boats, and visit a variety of San Diego’s beautiful beaches.

Youth ages 7 to 17 have the opportunity to participate in the Junior Lifeguard Program and learn from professional lifeguards during two, four-week aquatic education sessions offered each summer.

Junior lifeguards learn how to enjoy the beach safely, basic first aid, CPR, water rescue techniques, and beach area familiarity. The skills they learn in this program stay with them throughout their lives.

Often, former junior lifeguards will become seasonal lifeguards and ultimately professional lifeguards with SDFD or other agencies. The Junior Lifeguard Program is funded by the city of San Diego with support from the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego.

PDF has a goal of teaching every child in San Diego how to swim. The organization provides scholarships for underserved youth who often don’t get to visit the beach.

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Kayaks#Sunset Cliffs#Sdfd Lifeguard#Cpr#Pdf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Father Joe’s Villages Unveils Planned Memorial Promenade

In honor of the work and legacy of Father Joe Carroll, Father Joe’s Villages virtually unveiled the planned Father Joe Carroll Memorial Promenade Tuesday. The promenade, scheduled to be completed in early 2022, will be located in front of the organization’s newest affordable housing community, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa, in East Village — part of Father Joe’s Villages’ Turning the Key initiative.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Residents of Unincorporated San Diego County Eligible for Water Use Efficiency Rebates

Residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of San Diego County are eligible for increased water-use efficiency rebates under a partnership announced Tuesday between the county’s Watershed Protection Program and the San Diego County Water Authority. The program could save money for residential, commercial and agricultural customers who make landscape upgrades...
San Marcos, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Homicide Detectives Probing Apparent Assault Victim’s Death in San Marcos

San Diego County sheriff’s homicide detectives Monday were investigating the death of a man found with ultimately fatal injuries inside a San Marcos home. Lt. David Gilmore of the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division said deputies responded at 7:40 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person who was apparently assaulted and bleeding inside a residence in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz. The man, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy