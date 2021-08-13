Cancel
Huge Study Finds Our Metabolism Changes With Age, But It's Not When You Think

By David Nield
We know that metabolism – the rate that we burn calories to keep our bodies running – changes as we age, but little is really known about the timeline of these changes. Now, a new study looking at metabolism across the generations has come up with some rather surprising findings. The researchers were able to pull in a huge amount of data from 6,421 people across 29 countries and with an age range of 8 days old to 95 years old. By using isotopes placed in drinking water and then tracked through urine, researchers worked out a daily energy expenditure figure for...

