This week’s ‘Bad Batch’ finale closes out the strongest first season of any animated ‘Star Wars’ series to date

By Alex Kane, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
‘The Bad Batch’ will return next year for a second season. Lucasfilm

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch , “Kamino Lost,” hit Disney+ on Friday, and it’s got all the undersea drama of a James Cameron epic. We’ve now spent 16 episodes with this cast—not counting their introduction in The Clone Wars —and the finale rounds out what is surely the best inaugural season of any animated Star Wars show.

The folks involved, such as head writer Jennifer Corbett and supervising director Brad Rau, have delivered great stories and memorable characters, all while juggling some of the murkiest bits of lore in the canon. The series has begun to connect the dots between Revenge of the Sith and Rebels , and even—like Jedi: Fallen Order and The Mandalorian —helped link together the classic trilogy with The Force Awakens .

It’s a lot to tackle; the Bad Batch crew has handled the job beautifully.

How can you watch ‘The Bad Batch’?

In order to watch The Bad Batch , you need to subscribe to Disney+, the platform that serves as the online home for all things Star Wars . You can watch Disney+ using streaming devices, desktop browsers, a wide range of mobile devices, smart TVs, and video-game consoles.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the full year, though you can save by signing up for the Disney Bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu, which gives you access to all three streaming services for just $13.99 a month.

Sign up for Disney+ starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year

What happens in this episode of ‘The Bad Batch’?

‘The Bad Batch’ will return next year for a second season. Lucasfilm

Last week’s episode, billed as part one of a two-part finale, ended with Rampart’s ships blasting Tipoca City into oblivion. Here, we pick up right where things left off. Kamino’s floating capital has become a flaming wreck, and it’s starting to sink into the ocean with the Bad Batch trapped inside. Crosshair and the droid AZI-3 are with them. It’s all life or death as the Star Wars galaxy closes out its chapter on Kamino forever.

As water begins to fill the facility, Crosshair, AZI, and Omega get cut off from the others and sealed inside a mostly flooded room. Crosshair regains consciousness only to realize he’s trapped beneath a large piece of debris. After AZI and Omega struggle to lift it off of him—to no avail—the girl uses her energy bow to blast it loose. With the sea coming in around their necks, Wrecker and company manage to pry the door open from the other side and free them.

Once the installation crashes down on the ocean floor, they pause to formulate a plan for getting back to the surface. In the meantime, the compartment they take refuge in turns out to be their old barracks. Tally marks carved into the wall serve as a reminder of all the missions they undertook in the days of the Republic—before Crosshair chose the side of the Empire. “All those missions together, and you threw it away,” he says.

“We made a choice,” says Hunter, “and so did you.”

While the two brothers argue over leadership and who failed whom, Omega gets an idea. The wreckage they’re in has settled on top of an underwater tunnel that leads back to Nala Se’s secret laboratory. Returning home to the place where most of Squad 99 was born may be their last chance at salvation. On their way there, a great oceanic beast attacks the tubing, but our heroes (and Crosshair) reach the lab in the nick of time.

To get from the laboratory back to the Marauder , conveniently parked on the planet’s last remaining platform, the Batch decides to float to the surface in three small medical pods. They plant explosives along the viewport, trigger them to blow, and ride the water to the surface. AZI-3 uses his remaining battery charge to guide the pods through the underwater debris and then, his mission complete, starts sinking into the abyss.

But Omega won’t leave him; she opens her pod and goes swimming after the brave little droid. Just as Hunter’s about to dive in after her, Crosshair aims his rifle and fires a harpoon. He reels in the droid, and Omega with him. “Consider us even,” Crosshair tells the girl as the Bad Batch readies to depart without him.

“You’re still their brother, Crosshair,” she says. “You’re my brother, too.”

Then they leave him standing there, alone in the middle of a worldwide ocean.

Elsewhere, Nala Se arrives at a secret Imperial cloning facility, escorted by a squad of clone commandos. “Welcome,” says the medical officer who comes to greet her. “We are all admirers of your scientific talents. The Empire has big things planned for you.”

The Bad Batch will return in season two.

Watch ‘The Bad Batch’ on Disney+

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: This week’s ‘Bad Batch’ finale closes out the strongest first season of any animated ‘Star Wars’ series to date

