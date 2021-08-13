Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Frankfort Avenue Water Main To Be Replaced: Expect Traffic Delays

By Breya Jones
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29s3cx_0bR3VyJS00 Louisville Water Company is set to begin construction to replace one of the oldest water mains in the city starting Aug. 18.

This is phase one of the Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project and will affect Frankfort Avenue between Reservoir and Stilz avenues.

While officials say no one should lose water service during the replacement, construction will seriously impact traffic in Crescent Hill.

“Frankfort Avenue will be closed between Stilz and Reservoir Avenue. One eastbound lane will remain open, but the westbound lanes will be closed,” said Kelley Dearing Smith, Louisville Water spokesperson.

Traffic in the area will be detoured during this time. Lanes will remain closed through the entirety of phase one, which is expected to be completed by October.

The 36-inch diameter main being replaced was put in the ground near the reservoir in 1877, just 23 years after the Louisville Water Company was founded. It’s being replaced with a 60-inch diameter main.

“Louisville Water likes to say that when we put a pipe in the ground we expect it to last around 100 years, so I think you can say that this pipe has lived a really good life,” Dearing Smith said.

Construction will move west to east, beginning at Crescent Court and moving toward Reservoir Avenue. Crews will then begin work to install a new main on Stilz Avenue between Grinstead Drive and Frankfort Avenue.

Louisville Water is paying for the $13.2 million project through its capital budget.

The second phase of the project is expected to begin in early 2022 and will entail the installation of a new water main at Frankfort and Reservoir avenues.

Officials expect the entire project to take a year to complete. Visit the Louisville Water Company website for project updates, including traffic detours.

Comments / 0

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Frankfort, KY
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Reservoir#Capital Budget#Mains#Lanes#Crescent Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Thousands In Louisville Face Eviction; Utility Shut-offs

New cases of the Delta variant are on the rise in Louisville, so residents qualify for newly issued federal eviction protections. As of this week, landlords have initiated the eviction process against thousands of tenants. They will remain at risk of losing their homes unless they have proper access to preventative resources and information.  The […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Another Proposed NuLu Hotel Is Asking Louisville For A Tax Break

A developer hoping to build a 122-room hotel on E. Market Street in Louisville is asking Metro Government for a nearly $2 million tax break.  Delaware-based Mountain & River City, LLC is planning to build the hotel on what is currently a surface parking lot next to The Green Building at 726 E. Market Street […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy