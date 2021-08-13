Cancel
Reaching Sheryl Crow for Milwaukee Bucks was as easy as an Instagram DM

By Margaret Naczek
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 4 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks chief marketing officer Dustin Godsey got about 20 phone calls from everyone from team president Peter Feigin to ticket sales personnel during the NBA playoffs asking just how the team could get American singer and songwriter Sheryl Crow to a Bucks playoff game. Find out the details on how he made it happen.

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

