Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pentagon: Taliban working to ‘isolate’ Kabul, but capital isn’t in ‘imminent’ danger

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjaBl_0bR3VGuq00


The Pentagon insisted that Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan , is not in "imminent" danger of falling to the Taliban.

"Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment, but clearly, David, if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate. What they want to do if they achieve that isolation, I think only they can speak to," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a reporter during Friday's briefing.

US TROOPS 'WILL TEMPORARILY DEPLOY' TO AFGHANISTAN TO HELP EVACUATE DIPLOMATS

The Taliban have strung together a weeklong military offensive in which they've gained territory in various parts of the country rapidly, leaving the Pentagon "certainly concerned," Kirby said.

Hours before the briefing, the militant group captured Kandahar and Herat, the former of which has significance given its location, marking the Taliban's 14th provincial capital under their control , with 34 countrywide.

"We have noted with great concern the speed with which they have been moving and the lack of resistance they have faced," Kirby added.

The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan prompted the Biden administration to announce Thursday the deployment of thousands of troops to assist with the withdrawal of U.S. diplomats from Afghanistan, though they maintain the embassy will remain open.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The "bulk" of the 3,000 troops heading to Afghanistan will be there by the end of the week.

The plan is for these troops to be out of Afghanistan by the end of the month, which coincides with the date Joe Biden set for a complete withdrawal, Kirby said a day earlier.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
127K+
Followers
48K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pentagon#Kabul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsEsquire

This Video of Afghans Desperately Clinging to a US Plane Is Horrifying. We'll All Forget About It Soon Enough.

Donald Trump was always correct about the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan. He just announced plans to do so haphazardly, on impulse, as if primarily thinking about how all this would play out across one news cycle. If Joe Biden has a longer view of things, or had a more significantly developed plan for the withdrawal, it has not been readily apparent over the last few days. The United States has failed and abandoned huge numbers of Afghans who aided in the invasion and occupation, at least in part because of the current administration's overestimation of the Afghan security forces' capabilities and commitment and an underestimation of the Taliban's.
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Lindsey Graham: Trump would not have withdrawn from Afghanistan if chaos was going to be the result

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., argued on Monday that President Trump would not have withdrawn troops from Afghanistan if chaos was going to be the result. "This is a time for presidential leadership. But the problem with President Biden is he doesn't understand the nature of the war. He's like a deer in the headlights and he's unable to adjust," Graham told "America Reports."
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban fighters capture Black Hawk helicopters from US base in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters have posed next to US-made Black Hawk helicopters and other aircraft seized from Afghanistan's military as the insurgents boasted of their rapid takeover of the country. As the fighters entered Kabul on Sunday, pro-Taliban social media accounts published footage of its forces examining brown-green camouflage Black Hawk aircraft.
WorldTelegraph

British student stuck in Kabul after ‘danger tourism’ stunt backfires

A British student stuck in Afghanistan after embarking on an ill-advised holiday boasted to thousands of online followers about how he had researched the “most dangerous countries in the world”. Miles Routledge, a 21-year-old physics undergraduate at Loughborough University, flew into Kabul on Friday as the Taliban prepared to seize...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders blame Biden, express disappointment with Afghanistan

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was "fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Trump calls on Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’ over crisis in Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump Sunday called on President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the former president wrote in a statement.

Comments / 1

Community Policy