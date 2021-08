During the uncertainty of the past year, interest in raising backyard chickens has grown. Whether you’re raising these compelling creatures for entertainment, bug control, or meat and eggs, there are a few tools, pieces of equipment, and crucial factor you’ll want to keep in mind or have on hand for your poultry project. People have been raising domesticated fowl for thousands of years – long before there was access to the high-tech equipment that’s available today. But raising healthy chickens isn’t rocket science. A calm demeanor, coupled with a thoughtful, common-sense approach, will get you where you want to go. Add the right tools, and the experience will likely be positive – even if your life is consumed with online meetings! Let’s assume you’re starting with day-old chicks.