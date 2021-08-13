Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

There's Now an Adorable Mini Version of That Luxury Handbag So Many Celebrities Own

By Alex Warner
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a reason Senreve handbags are some of the most frequently carried around Hollywood. The sustainable luxury brand is known for its beautiful and practical handbags that are ethically crafted to last a lifetime, one of the most popular being the Doctor Bag. It's been slung over the shoulders of influencers and A-listers alike, including Jenna Dewan, Emma Roberts, and Julianne Hough. And now, Senreve is launching a cute and compact version of its best-seller.

people.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Jenna Dewan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handbags#Italian#The Mini Doctor Bag#Charcoal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Wows in the Silkiest Peek-a-Boo Gown & Metallic Heels at 2021 amFAR Gala

Julianne Hough brought high fashion to the 2021 amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The “Safe Haven” star joined her friend and business partner Nina Dobrev for the red carpet event on July 16. For the occasion, Hough modeled a peek-a-boo gown from designer Nicolas Jebran complete with a one-shoulder fit, a peek-a-boo panel across the torso and a high-leg slit.
ApparelPeople

The Sustainable Shoe Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Launched Leggings and Bike Shorts

Allbirds is best known for its sustainable sneakers that have won over the hearts of Hollywood moms and customers alike. Now, the brand is stepping into an all new category, which, of course, aligns with its mission to create better things in a better way. Allbirds just dropped its first-ever line of performance apparel — and yes, that includes leggings and bike shorts.
EconomyPosted by
WWD

EBay Brings Luxury Handbag Machines to N.Y., L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Some residents of New York and Los Angeles may have noticed an intriguing sight Thursday, as eBay opened its first luxury handbag machines in the DUMBO neighborhood of Brooklyn and Silver Lake in Los Angeles. The installations, available for two days only, are similar to, but not quite the same as, vending machines for cosmetics, headphones or tourist merch in airports. The units function more like tech-enabled game centers, with registered participants answering trivia questions for a chance to win one of six bags such as Hermès Birkin, Chanel Classic, Prada Diagramme, Louis Vuitton...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Perfects Pre-Fall Styling in a High-Slit Floral Dress & Easy Block-Heeled Sandals

Julianne Hough found the perfect way to transition your style from summer to fall this week. The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna attended the celebrity-filled Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event on Sunday in Los Angeles. For the outing, Hough opted for a floral dress complete with a black fabric base and colorful overlays; the design’s long-sleeve fit came offset with a high-leg slit and midi hemline for a cool balance of warmth and coverage. To give the outfit a more summery finish, Hough opted against boots and instead modeled a new pair of sandals. The black silhouette included double straps across...
Los Angeles, CAPage Six

Leave it to Megan Fox to make a cardigan look sexy

This isn’t your grandma’s cardigan. Megan Fox stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend, putting a typically sexy spin on an ordinarily conservative closet classic. The “Transformers” actress, 35, looked red-hot in a crimson Jacquemus cardigan ($410) that, while held closed with a delicate gold logo charm in lieu of a button, fit right in with this summer’s skin-baring single-button trend.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why So Many Celebrities Are Releasing Ice Cream Flavors

There's something heartwarming about the bonding experience of sharing ice cream with a loved one. According to The Daily Meal, ice cream is packed with feel-good endorphins. Perhaps this explains why you've never been unhappy when eating your favorite frozen treat and why some celebrities are cashing in on the added bliss, releasing their own signature flavors in an effort to keep their fans screaming for — yeah, you guessed it — ice cream.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Time for a handbag refresh? In addition to school supplies and backpacks, Amazon's Back to School Sale is offering major markdowns on totes and handbags from some of your favorite brands. Right now you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for fall or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.
Behind Viral VideosVogue

Olivia Rodrigo Steps Out In TikTok’s Favourite Viral Boots

Some boots are made for walking, but Olivia Rodrigo’s boots are made for stomping. Yesterday in Brentwood, California, the pop star stepped out in a seriously hefty pair of platform boots that gave her Y2K outfit a fun, edgy finish. Her sheer, dotted shirt by O-Mighty and black Unif mini skirt were eye-catching on their own, but it was the tall, lug-sole boots that really stole the show. They happen to be going viral on TikTok right now, where fashion lovers are constantly posting about their obsession with them.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Cardi B Shared Her Impressive Collection of Shower Essentials — and Everything's Under $20 on Amazon

As the great bathing debate continues in Hollywood, Cardi B has made her stance on showering perfectly clear. Based on her latest Twitter snap, the "Rumors" collaborator is pro-shower, and her current stockpile of chosen cleansing essentials includes many drugstore favorites. Celebrities, they really are just like us — at least when it comes to relying on Vaseline, Dove, and Dr. Teal's.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s Date Night Hair Tutorial Features This $6 Drugstore Staple

In prehistoric (read: pre-Instagram) times, if you were dying to know the precise shade of red lipstick Tracee Ellis Ross wears to the gym or the exact dye used on Emma Stone’s hair, you were out of luck unless it just so happened to be shared in a print interview. Now, the stars and their glam teams are happy to offer information up directly to their fans — and for the record, the answers are MAC Ruby Woo and Redken Flashlift with these color tubes, respectively. The same goes for Hailey Beiber’s hair routine, just shared on her hugely popular YouTube account.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Pad 'Feels Like a Cool Pillow for the Whole Body' — and It's on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The easiest — and cheapest — way to revive an old mattress is by swapping out a dilapidated protector with a fluffy mattress topper. And if you're looking for something that's not only comfortable but will also keep you cool during the warmer months, Amazon shoppers suggest the Sleep Mantra Cooling Mattress Topper, which is currently up to 30 percent off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy