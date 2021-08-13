Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

2 teens sought in Cleveland-area shooting that left 13-year-old Milwaukee boy dead

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two teenage boys have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb.

And authorities now say the shooting was a targeted attack. The suspects, ages 14 and 16, are also charged with felonious assault and improper discharge into a home.

Their names have not been released, and both remained at large on Friday. The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, when at least two shots were fired into the home.

Authorities initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but further investigation determined it wasn’t a random attack.

