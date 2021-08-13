Cancel
Movies

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy Spins Two Terrifying Tales in One Season

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bm7RY_0bR3TwcQ00

It’s been nearly two years since Ryan Murphy last dropped audiences into the world of “ American Horror Story .” Since that time, the franchise has chugged along, most recently with the standalone anthology series “American Horror Stories” debuting exclusively via FX on Hulu.

Now, the first trailer for “ American Horror Story: Double Feature ” has dropped. Like most of the seasons, there’s been a heavy amount of obscuring what this new story will be about, particularly because the title doesn’t give us much information like “Camp” and “Hotel” did. All that’s been known so far is the season will focus on two different stories, with an emphasis on sea and sand. Part 1 is titled “Red Tide,” and the new trailer only reveals footage from that half of the new season.

“AHS: Double Feature” brings back many of Murphy’s prior cast members including Frances Conroy, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe. New cast members include Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough. In an interview earlier this summer Paulson herself gave some glimpses into her character, saying she “has some issues” and a “hair color” that she has “never had in life nor in the show.”

Murphy has certainly kept himself busy during the pandemic. Alongside “American Horror Stories,” which he produced, and “Double Feature,” he’s also been working on “American Crime Story: Impeachment” focused on the infamous scandal involving former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. “Impeachment” came about after Murphy’s plans to devote a season to the events around Hurricane Katrina were put on hold, despite landing a cast that would have included Matthew Broderick and Annette Bening.

Murphy’s biopic series, “Halston,” released to Netflix earlier this summer, focused on the life of the legendary fashion designer. It’s currently up for five Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for star Ewan McGregor. Other nominations include production design, music supervision, period costumes, and makeup.

Watch the trailer for “American Horror Story: Double Feature” below.

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” premieres August 25.

