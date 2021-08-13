Illinois State Police Make Arrest While Aiding Stranded Motorist

The Illinois State Police announced on Friday the arrest of 25 year old Antwaun K Harris of Chicago, Illinois. The arrest occurred on August 12th at approximately 6:48 Am. According to information from the Illinois State Police, a trooper in District 7 stopped to help a motorist stranded on the side of the road Eastbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 24 in Henry County. As the Trooper was aiding the driver, the trooper noticed a firearm in plain sight inside the vehicle. Harris being the only occupant of the vehicle was arrested and charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm without a FOID Card, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapons, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition without a FOID card. Harris was transported to Henry County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing. There is no further information available.