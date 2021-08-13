Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Here Are the Product Reveals for Week 2 of POWER RANGERS Power Month

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust is Power Month for Hasbro which means the focus is on Power Rangers. During this second week, Hasbro has revealed figures in two lines of toys for fans to enjoy. First, we have four more Retro-Morphin figures. We have Tommy as the Green Ranger and White Ranger, Trini as the Yellow Ranger, and Kimberly as the Ranger Slayer. Older fans may remember similar toys from back in the day and you can purchase the new figures right now from Walmart with an MSRP of $10.99.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Rangers#Toys#Power Month#Retro Morphin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
ComicsTheHDRoom

Power Rangers and TMNT Crossover Figures: 6 Revealed with Pre-Orders

Rumors suggesting a Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lightning Collection crossover were proven true this week as Hasbro has unveiled two per day for three days straight. Each Power Rangers TMNT crossover figure two-pack revealed thus far is already available for pre-order and expected to ship later this year.
Comicshypebeast.com

Hasbro's 'TMNT-Power Rangers' Crossover Returns With Red Ranger Ralph and Foot Clan Tommy

After debuting its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers crossover with Leonardo and Donatello, Hasbro is back for more characters from the series. This time around, it’s Ralph choosing his favorite color as the Red Ranger while Tommy, the Green/White Ranger, infiltrates the Foot Clan disguised as a Foot Soldier. The pack comes with two six inches figures, and eight accessories in the form of Power Swords, a Katana, and alternate hands and heads.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

More TMNT x Power Rangers Crossover Figures Arrive From Hasbro

Hasbro continues to reveal their new Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle crossover 2-Pack figure sets. This time Michelangelo and April O'Neil are suiting up as the Mighty Morphin' Yellow and Pink Rangers. Both figures will come with special Ranger weapons that combine the Legacy of the Morphers while staying true to the TMNT mythos. Inspired by the Boom! Comic series, both Mickey and April will come with an unmasked head and a power effect. Loaded with detail, articulation, and a unique design, these Turtles are ready for their own Mighty Morphin' adventures.
ComicsComicBook

Power Rangers / TMNT Crossover Figures Day 3: Red Ranger Raphael and Foot Solider Tommy Oliver

Hasbro has been releasing new Lightning Collection figures in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover series for three days running now, so this is official an event. We've already seen Black Ranger Donatello and Blue Ranger Leonardo in a 2-pack followed by Pink Ranger April O' Neil and Yellow Ranger Michelangelo. Day 3 is Red Ranger Raphael and Tommy Oliver in disguise as a Foot Clan Ninja / Soldier.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Hasbro Releases Powered up Shredder-Green Ranger Hybrid Figure

After delivering a TMNT x Power Rangers mashup with Red Ranger Ralph and Foot Clan Tommy, Hasbro Pulse is back with the Turtles‘ archenemy Shredder — but in powered-up Green Ranger hybrid form. Standing six inches in height, this figure channels Tommy Oliver’s dark side with the Green Ranger‘s armor...
Celebritiessneakernews.com

Power Rangers’ Rita Repulsa Gets Her Own Reebok Instapump Fury

Reebok‘s never been shy to enter the world of glitz and glamor, collaborating with high-profile celebrities and institutions, but its recently gone on a Hollywood run that’s resulted in a handful of releases co-created with the Power Rangers franchise. The latest proposition?: A Reebok Instapump Fury inspired by Rita Repulsa.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Canceled Power Rangers Game Revealed by Former Saban Director

Sad news today for fans of the Power Rangers franchise, as former Saban worker Jason Bischoff released details on a canceled game in the superhero franchise. Codenamed Project Nomad, the game was set to be an open-world beat-em-up in the same vein as the Batman Arkham games. Sadly, the project was canceled during the design phase, and will never see the light of day.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Art from a proposed ‘Arkham’ style Power Rangers has been revealed

A triple-A Power Rangers game in the style of the Batman Arkham series was proposed by staff at Saban but unfortunately never made it in to development. The details were revealed by Saban Brands’ former Director of Global Consumer Products, Jason Bischoff, who posted details of the game that was being ‘explored’ in 2016.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Canceled open-world Power Rangers game concept art surfaces

A canceled Power Rangers game has come to light after an ex-developer on the game shared some concept art of the ‘Arkham’ style project. Twitter user Jason Bischoff, who previously worked at Power Rangers original owner Saban Entertainment, shared that they were working on a AAA game based on the cult superheroes called 'Project Nomad.'
Video GamesGeekTyrant

PROJECT NOMAD Would Have Been the GOTHAM KNIGHTS of POWER RANGERS

Over the weekend, Power Rangers fans were treated to a huge revelation. Jason Bischoff took to Twitter to talk about Project Nomad. This was a video game project that Bischoff was trying to spearhead back in the day that would’ve probably released in 2016. This would’ve been an open world...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Power Rangers Almost Got A Game Like Batman: Arkham

Many adults grew up watching "Power Rangers." It was a high-octane action show for kids that took pre-existing footage from a Japanese TV series and spliced it with original content to produce a hit franchise. The "Power Rangers" timeline has expanded far beyond what its original creators likely imagined, with more installments to follow. The property is known for its upbeat, colorfully fun look and design, but unbeknownst to fans, there was almost a game based on the series that was influenced by an unlikely source of inspiration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy