Here Are the Product Reveals for Week 2 of POWER RANGERS Power Month

August is Power Month for Hasbro which means the focus is on Power Rangers. During this second week, Hasbro has revealed figures in two lines of toys for fans to enjoy. First, we have four more Retro-Morphin figures. We have Tommy as the Green Ranger and White Ranger, Trini as the Yellow Ranger, and Kimberly as the Ranger Slayer. Older fans may remember similar toys from back in the day and you can purchase the new figures right now from Walmart with an MSRP of $10.99.