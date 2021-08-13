Harlem Globetrotter hosts basketball camp for local teens

Kids are getting the chance to learn basketball skills from a Harlem Globetrotter.

Friday was day two of the Bethel Basketball Camp.

City native and current Globetrotter Akilah Bethel made the camp and helps coach young athletes that are taking part in her basketball camp. Bethel says the camp is about more than the fundamentals and improving their court skills.

It's also about showing city kids that you can become something.

Bethel also started up a summer women hoops league in the Baltimore-D.C. area. She says she did that to help keep players skills' sharp and to give young girls role models to look up to.

The Bethel League is done for the year, but will be back in June 2022.