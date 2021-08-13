Scotty McCreery Recalls the Moment He Met Country Legend George Strait (Exclusive)

Scotty McCreery has thousands of fans who look up to him and feel inspired by his music. But there's one country music legend who had a big influence on the American Idol winner's career as he's grown into one of the most popular artists in the genre. Ahead of McCreery's fifth studio album release of Same Truck, the 27-year-old revealed in a new interview with PopCulture.com that one of his songs on the new album "Damn Straight" was influenced by George Strait — someone he's a "massive" fan of. With lyrics that take you back to a moment in time, he couldn't help but note how that's what Strait's music does for fans and wanted to run parallel with that idea.