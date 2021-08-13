Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scotty McCreery Recalls the Moment He Met Country Legend George Strait (Exclusive)

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotty McCreery has thousands of fans who look up to him and feel inspired by his music. But there's one country music legend who had a big influence on the American Idol winner's career as he's grown into one of the most popular artists in the genre. Ahead of McCreery's fifth studio album release of Same Truck, the 27-year-old revealed in a new interview with PopCulture.com that one of his songs on the new album "Damn Straight" was influenced by George Strait — someone he's a "massive" fan of. With lyrics that take you back to a moment in time, he couldn't help but note how that's what Strait's music does for fans and wanted to run parallel with that idea.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
George Strait
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#American#Idol#Ryman Auditorium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

George Strait Is Ready To Ride Into the Weekend in Classic Cowboy Snap

Those who work for a living know that the weekend is a sweet thing to have. Over on Instagram, George Strait shared a weekend message for fans. The King of Country has been on a bit of a nostalgia trip recently on Twitter and Instagram. Whether Strait is sharing lyrics to his classic hits or posting pics of his younger self, he has been making quite a few mentions of the good old days.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: George Strait Releases ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ in 1993

George Strait released “Easy Come, Easy Go” on Aug. 9, 1993, as the title track—and lead single—to his 14th studio album. George Strait was cranking out studio albums at a frenetic pace in the 1980s and 1990s, basically dropping at least one per year during those two decades. He also sprinkled in a handful of compilation albums, a couple of Christmas albums, and the soundtrack to Pure Country. And why not strike while the iron was hot? George’s albums were routinely topping the chart. And almost all of his singles were bona fide hits.
Musicwbwn.com

Scotty McCreery Releases Title Track to Upcoming Album – Same Truck

Scotty McCreery‘s next album is arriving next month on September 17th – talking about the new project he says, “My last album was about me as a young man getting ready to get married. Same Truck is me three years later, taking a moment to acknowledge where I am now as a 27-year-old, happily married man, sharing both what I’ve learned and where I want to go.”
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

George Strait Adds Additional ‘Strait To Vegas’ Shows

George Strait’s time in Las Vegas is nowhere near over as the King of Country Music has added more dates to his calendar. The Texas native will return to Sin City on December 3 & 4, and again on February 11 & 12 for two more back-to-back show weekends. December’s...
countryfancast.com

George Strait Troubadour [Videos and Lyrics]

Watch country music star George Strait perform his song "Troubadour" live at Gruene Hall! Also, take a look at the official music video and lyrics... The George Strait Troubadour song was released in 1993 as the title track of his album by the same name. Country music icon George Strait‘s “Troubadour” song was written by Leslie Satcher and Monty Holmes and reached No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Watch the star performing the song live, the official music video, and check out the lyrics below!
countryfancast.com

Scotty McCreery You Time Video and Lyrics

Enjoy watching the Scotty McCreery "You Time" music video here ... The Scotty McCreery You Time song was released on September 23, 2020 as the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album Same Truck. The song was inspired by Scotty’s wife, Gabi. Scotty shared: “When I wrote this song, I was on the road more than I’d ever been. I’d get home just in time to see Gabi heading off to work so I was really craving ‘You Time’ with her”.
Popculture

Scotty McCreery Details 'Craziest Thing' Amid Forthcoming Release of Fifth Studio Album 'Same Truck' (Exclusive)

Scotty McCreery recently announced his fifth studio album Same Truck set to release Sept. 17, and fans could not be more excited to hear what the country music star has lined up next. His new project includes his current Top 10 single "You Time" and the recently released "Why You Gotta Be Like That" as he sets up a new tone with the record while celebrating not only his marriage of three years but 10-year anniversary of being one of the most sought after country music entertainers. During an exclusive sit-down interview with PopCulture.com, McCreery detailed what exactly this album means to him.
Taste of Country

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Joining ‘The Voice’ as Battle Rounds Advisors

Season 21 of The Voice premieres in September, and as always, each coach will enlist one high-profile star guest to serve as their team's Battle Rounds advisor. This fall, the Battle Rounds are getting a double dose of country: Jason Aldean will mentor Team Kelly Clarkson, and Dierks Bentley will mentor Team Blake Shelton.
98.1 The Hawk

Show Us Your T-Shirt To Win Scotty McCreery Tickets At Tag’s

Ah... the handy dandy t-shirt: the classic clothing staple that has not gone out of style, and it never will. Everyone loves a good old fashioned t-shirt, and you likely have loads of them sitting in your drawers at home. Luckily for you, one of those t-shirts could land you tickets to see one of the biggest country music acts out there today at Tag's in Big Flats!
995qyk.com

Kelly Clarkson Says George Strait Is ‘Still The GOAT’

(GOAT – Greatest Of All Time) The singer recalls being sent home one day from school for fighting when he was a child, and he tells his father what had happened, expecting punishment. Instead, his father tells him that fathers always love their children and that such love is a "love without end, Amen."
MusicPosted by
US105

Scotty McCreery’s Top 10 Songs Make a Statement About First Impressions

Scotty McCreery's best songs are his most recent songs, which is truly unusual for recording artists in the 21st century. So often fans, record labels and radio programmers make quick decisions after hearing an early album or EP. Debut singles become permanent No. 1s in our mind — we simply can't move past that initial euphoria.
nickiswift.com

How Country Star Randy Travis Got In Trouble With The Law

Country music star Randy Travis is an icon in his field. His genre-defining debut album, "Storms of Life," is credited with bringing country music back to its roots and breaking ground for artists, including Clint Black, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks (via RandyTravis.com). The "On the Other Hand" artist recently announced the release of a remastered version of the album for its 35th anniversary, much to the delight of his fans. It went a long way in helping him win the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist, Top Male Vocalist, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year awards when it was originally released in 1986.
Popculture

Luke Bryan Tributes Late Brother Chris With 'Songs You Never Heard'

Luke Bryan has gone through a number of tragedies in his life, including the death of his older brother, Chris, who died in a car accident in 1996 at age 26. On Friday, Aug. 6, Bryan released his new IMDb TV five-episode docuseries, My Dirt Road Diary, and to coincide with the series, the country star shared an emotional new song dedicated to Chris.
country1037fm.com

George Strait and Jeff Bezos Are Cousins

I am exactly today years old when I found out that George Strait and Jeff Bezos are related and really not even all that distantly. My mind is blown. First of all I have to tell you that I grew up with a mother that believes in the cousins (once removed/twice removed etc). Not everyone understands it but it really is a way of measuring your relation to people. For example, what is the relationship between my first cousin Renee and my daughter Emily. They are first cousins once removed. My daughter Emily is second cousins with Renee’s daughter Natalie. Follow me?
udiscovermusic.com

‘Twang’: George Strait’s ‘Honky-Tonk Floor-Burner’ Of An Album

In the summer of 2009, George Strait landed at No.1 on America’s country and pop charts with a resounding Twang. That was the title of the 26th studio album by an enduring Texan hero who was already 28 years into his reign. Hitting the top of the country album charts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy