Kevin Hart's Awkward Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes Viral

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart's new Peacock series Hart to Heart is catching a lot of attention from fans, but none quite like this. During one episode where the comedian chats with his friend and Space Jam 2 star Don Cheadle, the clip is now going viral after Hart couldn't hold back his reaction when the 56-year-old actor noted his age. During their discussion, Cheadle nonchalantly mentioned his age but Hart's very immediate reaction not only raised Cheadle's eyebrow but fans' as well.

