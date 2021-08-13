Kevin Hart's Awkward Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes Viral
Kevin Hart's new Peacock series Hart to Heart is catching a lot of attention from fans, but none quite like this. During one episode where the comedian chats with his friend and Space Jam 2 star Don Cheadle, the clip is now going viral after Hart couldn't hold back his reaction when the 56-year-old actor noted his age. During their discussion, Cheadle nonchalantly mentioned his age but Hart's very immediate reaction not only raised Cheadle's eyebrow but fans' as well.popculture.com
Comments / 0