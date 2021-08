Filming is currently underway on Marvel's She-Hulk series, which will bring the iconic Marvel Comics heroine into live-action. While we're probably still a ways away from getting a first look at the series, a lot of people are definitely excited to see Tatiana Maslany in its starring role, especially after her award-winning turn on Orphan Black. A new tweet from She-Hulk star Ginger Gonzaga, who stars in the series in a currently-unknown role, indicates that Maslany's performance will be well worth the wait. As Gonzaga put it, Maslany is "truly a Marvel," and she's excited for everyone else to see her in the role.