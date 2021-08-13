Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Best Backpacks for College Students in 2021

By Tyler Schoeber
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago

Picking the right college backpack can get pretty tricky. Of course, you want to look stylish, but you’re also going to be using the bag for at least a year and possibly beyond, depending on how well you get on with it. As you finally head back to campus for the Fall 2021 semester, having a cool backpack is more important than ever. What’s the point of taking all that time at home if you’re going to come back to campus looking lame?

Therefore, it’s important to choose college backpacks that check all the right boxes. The best backpacks for college students are large enough to carry your new laptop , books, your best water bottle and other daily essentials. It should also rest comfortably on your shoulders throughout the day and be durable enough to last for several semesters.

If you’re not quite sure what you want or need in your bag, it’s definitely worth checking out our guide ensuring you pick the right backpack. Deciding between looks and function as well as comfort and capacity are all important factors that need to be considered before you commit your cash.

To help you decide, we put together a list of the best backpacks for college students. We have options from top brands like Topo Designs and Fjallraven as well as budget buys and lesser-known commuter options. Check out all 30 and decide which option is best for your college experience.

1. Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack

BEST OVERALL

If you head to any college campus in the United States today, you’ll find a sea of Herschel Supply Co. backpacks. You’ll also find several options from these companies on this list, for the simple reason that these companies make the best backpacks for college students, period. This option from Herschel is well-reviewed, large enough to hold a 15-inch laptop, durable and on-trend. However, it’s also an unpretentious backpack, perfect as an everyday carryall for class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vinq4_0bR3TIki00

Buy: Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz $79.99

2. Mancro Laptop Backpack

BEST BUDGET BUY

Surely 13,000+ people can’t be wrong? The Mancro Laptop Backpack has an impressive number of five-star reviews and sports a simple yet stylish design, which provides a versatility few other bags can achieve. There’s a wealth of pockets for comfortable storage of everything from your smartphone and laptop (up to 15.6″) to a bottle, an umbrella and even your lunch. The smart bag also sports an easy-to-carry handle on top and a padlock for security, plus a built-in USB port for easy charging on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6NOe_0bR3TIki00

Buy: Mancro Laptop Backpack $36.99

3. JanSport Right Pack College Backpacks

BEST CLASSIC STYLE

The JanSport Right Pack is the right choice for you if you are after a classic college backpack. It’s available in a range of colors and features one main compartment as well as a front accessory pocket. The bottom of the backpack is reinforced with suede leather for durability and style. Furthermore, the bag’s straps are padded for comfort, and there’s a top-mounted carry handle for alternative carrying options. Pretty much every student in America is familiar with JanSport bags, and you can never go wrong by picking out one that speaks to you. No matter the colorway, this is always one of the best backpacks for college students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5E7n_0bR3TIki00

Buy: JanSport Right Pack $97.77

4. The Friendly Swede Waterproof Backpack

BEST FOR WET CONDITIONS

If your college is located somewhere more prone to rain than shine, it’s worth investing in this waterproof backpack. It might not be the most stylish backpack on the list, but its minimalist look is still pretty cool. Plus, it will always keep your belongings dry. This backpack is available in either black or white and features a roll-top main compartment to ensure no raindrops find their way inside. The backpack also features three outer zip pockets that are waterproof and ideal for smartphones or other small essentials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3ENB_0bR3TIki00

Buy: The Friendly Swede Waterproof Backpack $69.00

5. Timbuk2 Rogue Laptop Backpack

MOST DURABLE

You know the blue tarp material that they use to cover pools in the winter or throw over construction sites during rainstorms? Its full name is tarpaulin, and the water-resistant material is now used to make stylish and durable backpacks. If you want something that will withstand the elements, this Rogue Laptop Backpack is the golden ticket. The top-loading pack includes a roomy main compartment, so nothing will get in the way of squeezing a few extra items in there. Plus, it’s available in four different colors, so you can find the shade that fits you best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELC5T_0bR3TIki00

Buy: TIMBUK2 Rogue Laptop Backpack, Nautical

6. The North Face Borealis Backpack

BEST FOR BACK PROBLEMS

Hauling around a heavy bag usually takes a nasty toll on your back, especially if you do it every day. That’s why we love this spacious option from North Face. This nylon and polyester backpack features adjustable shoulder straps that boast an extra layer of foam. Plus, the bag has a padded back panel with a spine channel that’s even been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association. If you pick this one up, your back will thank us later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLaVu_0bR3TIki00

Buy: The North Face Borealis Laptop Backpack – Bookbag for Work, School, or Travel, TNF Black, One Size $122.99

7. Fjallraven Recycled Kanken Backpack

MOST ECO-FRIENDLY

For students most concerned about saving the planet, the Fjallraven Recycled Kanken Backpack is made entirely from recycled water bottles. It’s also colored using a far less intensive dying process to further aid the environment. The bag itself sports a range of carrying options, including tote handles and straps, as well as two open side pockets and a rain flap for protection from the elements. Inside, there’s a large central storage space along with an info tag so your bag is easy to identify if you lose it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08T2Ng_0bR3TIki00

Buy: Fjallraven Recycled Kanken Backpack $90.00

8. Herschel Little America Mid-Volume Backpack

MOST FASHIONABLE

With over 20 color combinations to choose from, the Herschel Little America Mid-Volume Backpack allows the wearer to express his or her personality through their backpack. These college backpacks also sport buckled top straps and front-facing pockets to add to the bags’ impressive rucksack style. On the front pocket, there’s a Herschel brand patch for a classy finish. The bag’s straps are padded for comfort, and the top pocket features a drawstring to ensure your belongings are always secure inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tttM1_0bR3TIki00

Buy: Herschel Little America Mid-Volume Backpack $99.99

9. Tanchen 4K Canvas Artist Portfolio

BEST FOR ART STUDENTS

If you’re an art student that’s looking for a stylish yet practical solution for carrying both your canvas and your gear to and from class, this canvas bag from Tanchen is a sturdy yet good-looking solution to your problem. The heavy canvas gives the whole bag a really slick and stylish appearance. And while looking good is great, it’s got to be functional too. Good news there, as the bag has plenty of exterior pocket storage to carry a smaller size laptop and any art supplies you may need for class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsdPu_0bR3TIki00

Buy: Tanchen 4K Canvas Artist Portfolio $25.99

10. XRAY Expandable Roll Top Backpack

BEST THROWBACK

Drawing from classic military-style bags, this backpack from XRAY is a modern update on a vintage favorite. The rolltop closure evokes that old-school style bag while incorporating modern features like a waterproof outer and space to keep your laptop. Its toned-down, all-green design is great for those that aren’t into super bold colors. And, as with all college backpacks, there are plenty of pockets for storing all your various items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMhWy_0bR3TIki00

Buy: XRAY Expandable Roll Top Backpack $34.99

11. Herschel Dawson

MOST ORGANIZED HERSCHEL

What makes the Dawson backpack different from other Herschel bags is that the front of the bag features two separate pockets instead of one large front compartment, so you’ll be able to throw your earbuds and keys in one pocket and your pens in the other. The 20.5L main compartment features a drawstring closure with a foam lining for added protection. The backpack comes in a variety of different color combinations, from classic black and tan to a vibrant Monaco blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8jG3_0bR3TIki00

Buy: Herschel Dawson $74.99

12. JanSport Big Campus Backpack

BEST LARGE JANSPORT

If you’re the type of person who likes to schedule everything on the same day, then you need a bag that can handle the textbook stack for back-to-back classes. That’s where this Big Campus Backpack from Jansport swoops in. Measuring out to a roomy 17.5″ x 13″ x 10″, this bag has two main compartments with plenty of space for all your goods. Plus, it even has a few extra zipper pockets, and it comes in the classic Jansport style. Not to mention, the ergonomic S-curve shoulder straps help your back handle the heavy school load.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUrlx_0bR3TIki00

Buy: JanSport Big Campus Backpack

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Topo Designs#Herschel Supply Co#Usb#Timbuk2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonesspoonuniversity.com

The Best Apps Every College Student Should Download for Free Food and Rewards

Real talk: I have yet to meet a single person who enjoys paying full price for something, especially us college students!. As a college student, food is one of the best and most common ways to gather, make memories, and spend time with the people you love the most. But it can be expensive at times. So if I can save money on food, I do it. There are so many ways now to get discounts and even free food by simply downloading an app. Here are some restaurants with insane rewards apps and one other app to get amazing discounts and free food. Enjoy!
Animalsurbanmatter.com

5 Best Equestrian Colleges

In case that you are a young individual who has a horse that needs to seek after a certain profession in the business of equine, or in any case that you are the parent of that one. You may be in search of schools with equine projects that are solid and excellent when it comes to equestrian communities and horse farm.
LifestyleIGN

Best Laptop Bags and Backpacks for Back to School

It’s back to school time, and that means it’s a great idea to finally replace that tattered backpack you’ve been using for the past three years. You know the one. Backpacks are essential for carrying all of your books, binders, and electronic devices, while taking some of the strain off your back and shoulders.
Recipesbreakingtravelnews.com

Tips for passing time: The best guide for backpackers

As a backpacker, there is plenty to keep you entertained. However, there will still be moments of your time while traveling where you find yourself with nothing to do. When you find yourself traveling between desti-nations, sitting around, and waiting, naturally, you do not want to waste this time twiddling your thumbs or scrolling on social media. Therefore, you need to find ways to pass the time effectively. Many good options could improve your travel experience, help pass the time during quieter periods, and help you make new friends in many cases. Keep reading for a few of the best tips for passing the time.
Lifestylecountryliving.com

Best daypacks and mini-backpacks to buy for hiking in 2021

Planning a day hike and need something compact and uber-practical to pack in all your essentials? You'll want to keep reading for Country Living's pick of the best daypacks and mini-backpacks for hiking. A good daypack allows you to carry everything you need while out exploring the coast or country...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Stylish High-Tech Outdoors Clothing

Outdoor clothing brand Arc'Teyrx continues its foray into urban fashion with the launch of its hybrid 'System_A' Fall/Winter collection. The capsule will include a range of unique pieces, including high-tech t-shirts, softshell jackets, cargo pants and shorts, and longtail parkas. Staying true to its reputation for high-performance outdoor gear, the...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

9 best backpacks with wheels for smoother travel

Whether you’re weaving your way through cobbled Mediterranean streets or dashing across an airport, a hybrid backpack is the ultimate, adaptable travelling companion.Wheeled backpacks go by a number of names – hybrid backpack, wheeled duffel and hybrid trolley, for example – but are all, basically, wheeled suitcases with extending handles that also pack a pair of back straps, usually discreetly tucked behind a back panel, so you can carry them like a rucksack.They are absolutely ideal for international travel, when you might want to wheel your luggage across a terminal but also carry it on your back through the market...
Hawaii Statebackpacker.com

This $120 Backpacking Tent Is the Best-Value Shelter on the Market

You don’t need to go into debt to get equipped for your next big hike. Case in point: These 6 two-person tents, which are all light enough to take on the trail for your next adventure. Outside+ members can read the full review, along with everything else we publish. Not a member? Get a taste below with our review of the most affordable of the bunch.
Interior DesignPosted by
SPY

10 College Dorm Room Closet Organization Hacks To Make the Most of Your Limited Space

Dorm rooms, college apartments and young professional’s studios are all known for being tight spaces, so it’s of utmost importance to use the space available efficiently. And, while some people may think throwing everything into a pile in the corner of the room may be the most practical answer, planning your closet organization with shelves, boxes and other space-saving items will help you use your space while keeping it organized at the same time. There are a lot of simple dorm room organization hacks that can help you make the most of your very limited space. Choosing the right dorm room...
Apparelthemanual.com

Where to Buy Cheap Loungewear, Underwear and Workout Clothes for School

Whether you’re heading back to school, college, or work, now’s the perfect time to grab some new gear and clothing because everything seems to be on sale! Many retailers are hosting back-to-school promotions, and various outfits and clothing items are included! It’s a good time to grab some new loungewear, underwear, or workout clothes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy