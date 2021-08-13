Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-13 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hardee and north central DeSoto Counties through 415 PM EDT At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Wauchula, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wauchula, Sweetwater, Zolfo Springs, Brownville and Gardner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0