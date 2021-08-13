In 2021, Even Fictional Vacations Are Hell
By now, you’d have had to be in exile on a WiFi-barren island to avoid the buzz around HBO’s surprise summer hit The White Lotus. Set at a lavish Hawaiian resort, the deliciously mischievous show portrays a group of privileged, oblivious, mostly white guests and the frustrated staff members attempting to perfect their stay. Yet nothing—not the“romantic” boat ride for the newlyweds, nor the traditional luau dinner-and-show for families—goes as planned. As the episodes peel back the layers of the seemingly picturesque oceanside vacation, some truly dark debris floats to the surface.www.elle.com
