Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

In 2021, Even Fictional Vacations Are Hell

By Flora Tsapovsky
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, you’d have had to be in exile on a WiFi-barren island to avoid the buzz around HBO’s surprise summer hit The White Lotus. Set at a lavish Hawaiian resort, the deliciously mischievous show portrays a group of privileged, oblivious, mostly white guests and the frustrated staff members attempting to perfect their stay. Yet nothing—not the“romantic” boat ride for the newlyweds, nor the traditional luau dinner-and-show for families—goes as planned. As the episodes peel back the layers of the seemingly picturesque oceanside vacation, some truly dark debris floats to the surface.

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Jonathan Levine
Person
Liane Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacations#Exercise#Hbo#Hawaiian#The White Lotus#Hulu#Vacation Friends#Mexican#Big Little Lies#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Books & Literatureplainville.ma.us

Non-Fiction Book Sale

Also available will be our ongoing sale of adult books in the Friends’ hallway, a section of Fiction trade and mass-market books on 3 tables in front of the circulation desk for your vacation and summer reading, Large Print, Children’s books, CDs, DVDs, Puzzles, Best Sellers, and books of gift-giving quality plus area High School’s Summer Reading Books of which are not included in the bag sale. Prices range from .50 to $5 cash only.
Books & LiteratureParkersburg News & Sentinel

Women’s fiction with romance, hijinks

An academic sets out to give men a taste of their own medicine in “Heartbreak for Hire” by Sonia Hartl. Brinkley leaves academics behind for a kind of espionage — working at Heartbreak for Hire — a place to get revenge on the ex, friend, or whoever needs to be taken down.
TV & VideosNME

‘The White Lotus’ review: hotel guests from hell make for a dream telly vacation

Rimming. Death. Theft. Romance. Drugs. Squatting to poo in a suitcase. HBO’s new show The White Lotus has all the elements that make up a great TV series. But summing the show up is a bit of a challenge. It begins with a death but it’s not really a murder mystery; there are plenty of funny lines but it’s too sad to be a comedy. It’s been compared to reality TV and described as a “social satire” and it’s a great example of the modern TV show that manages to do it all: unconstrained by genre, it does succeed – like its closest comparison, Succession – in being hilariously funny one minute and desperately sad the next.
Books & LiteratureHuntingtonNews.Net

FICTION ...Parking Space: A Love Story!

Eventually, even people stymied by blizzards get around to returning phone calls, and on Friday, January 12th, Cadogan McClure, Richard Fix, and Jimmy Christmas did exactly that. Cadogan, of course, never personally returned calls; that was done by his executive assistant. Or, rather, by one of the many he had...
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

A story of fact and fiction

Suffolk native Angel Khoury is preparing to release her first fiction novel, “Between Tides,” on Aug. 10. Khoury remembers her childhood in Suffolk fondly. She lived in the middle of downtown, where she would walk to school and the Morgan Memorial Library. As a graduate of Suffolk High School, she remembers teachers and other staff members who helped shape her into the reader and writer she is today.
Lifestylefairburyjournalnews.com

Vacation time

Hello! It’s vacation time. Many have had to postpone theirs for a year because of the pandemic. You were ready to go so now you can go. We have chosen to go down roads to places unknown to us. Our God has made the all beauty of the mountains, where there is beauty but no substance of food. Then there is the land of crops and we enjoy that we have food.
TV SeriesElle

The White Lotus

The White Lotus brought us laughter. It brought us irony. It brought us Jennifer Coolidge sobbing into a box of ashes and Alexandra Daddario making every journalist question their body of work. And while we must bid goodbye to the swaying palm trees and ominously yellow-tinged sky of The White Lotus's famed Hawaiian property, HBO has confirmed the vacation need only take a slight detour: The acclaimed social satire is coming back for a second season, this time in a new locale and with a new cast of VIPs.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Nicole Kidman Goes All-In on Nine Perfect Strangers

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
MusicElle

Minnie Driver's Lessons On Modern Love

Considering she ascended to fame in her early 20s, with a subsequent Oscar nomination for Good Will Hunting, Minnie Driver is used to aspects of her life existing under a microscope, especially her love life. So it seems fitting for a woman whose every date, kiss and break-up has been...
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers, Hulu’s star-studded adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel, follows a group of people from various backgrounds who visit a wellness center called Tranquillum House for what they believe to be a 10-day restorative retreat. But this is not a vacation they will soon forget. Run by mysterious and...
MoviesElle

Meet Nabhaan Rizwan

‘It’s a refreshing reminder that love is possible,’ says Nabhaan Rizwan of The Last Letter from Your Lover, his first major leading role. Adapted from Jojo Moyes’ novel, it follows two stories in different eras: a heady 1960s French Riviera romance, and an innocent affair in contemporary London. Rizwan plays Rory, a newspaper archivist who, along with journalist Ellie – played by Felicity Jones – finds a cache of heartaching letters sent between two lovers in the 1960s (Big Little Lies’ Shailene Woodley and Fantastic Beasts’ Callum Turner). Though decades apart, their stories slowly become entwined.
TV Series/Film

‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Trailer: A Snapshot Of Modern Day Romance

The resurgence of romantic comedies continues with season 2 of Modern Love. Amazon’s original anthology series offers a sweet snapshot of modern romance stories, always bringing in new cast of recognizable and exciting faces. But the actors are just the start of the series’ fun — each episode of Modern Love varies in tone, characters, and theme because it’s meant to reflect what romance looks light right now, for people across the world. And how better to show the truth than to take inspiration from actual stories?
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Review: Will You Namaste for Nicole Kidman’s Inscrutable Wellness Guru?

Take one group of privileged-but-damaged souls played by a name-brand cast, imprison them in a stunning setting, add a foreboding mystery, and let their past traumas careen off of each other as the drama escalates. This is the formula TV auteur David E. Kelley, actor Nicole Kidman and blockbuster author Liane Moriarty have developed as a go-to for the Streaming Era. It made “Big Little Lies” a zeitgeisty hit in 2017, and it works some of its illusory magic in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” though this time, the flashy moments of melodrama don’t seem to add up to much.
TV SeriesDecider

Is ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Scary? The Novel’s Plot Summary and More

This week Hulu is taking a scathing look at the wellness industry with its latest miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on the novel of the same name, the eight-episode series follows nine people who go to a 10-day self-help retreat. Instead of finding enlightenment they find a billion reasons to mistrust ethereal Russian women.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Nine Perfect Strangers differs from the book it's based on in a major way

Nine Perfect Strangers is the new show that's got everyone talking - and it hasn't even hit screens yet!. The mystery drama, which is set to land on Amazon Prime Video for international audiences on Friday 20 August, is based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies.
Beauty & FashionElle

‘Four Style Secrets I Swear By’

Self-expression has always been important to Larsen Thompson. Spending her childhood in and out of dance classes - she first rose to prominence when a video of her teenage self dancing to Beyonce’s ‘Run The World (Girls)’ went viral - the actress and Global Pandora Muse found herself drawn to anything creative from a young age.

Comments / 0

Community Policy