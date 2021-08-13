In 2021, Even Fictional Vacations Are Hell

Rimming. Death. Theft. Romance. Drugs. Squatting to poo in a suitcase. HBO’s new show The White Lotus has all the elements that make up a great TV series. But summing the show up is a bit of a challenge. It begins with a death but it’s not really a murder mystery; there are plenty of funny lines but it’s too sad to be a comedy. It’s been compared to reality TV and described as a “social satire” and it’s a great example of the modern TV show that manages to do it all: unconstrained by genre, it does succeed – like its closest comparison, Succession – in being hilariously funny one minute and desperately sad the next.