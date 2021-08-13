Buffalo community health center awarded over $600K to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in WNY

A Buffalo health center is receiving federal funding to work towards increasing COVID-19 vaccinations in Western New York.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced Friday that the Jericho Road Community Health Center has been awarded an American Rescue Plan grant of $658,677 through the Department of Health and Human Services. The grant will be used to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in underserved communities in the area.

Jericho Road will serve as a trusted source in the community to help people make informed decisions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The money will allow the organization to hire and train staff that will work with to community to build trust in the vaccine.

"This is a huge opportunity for Jericho Road to not only educate on and encourage vaccination, but also really build individual relationships and tangibly invest in the overall health and wellbeing of families on Buffalo’s West and East Sides. We are grateful to Congressman Higgins for being our ally and advocate,” said Dr. Myron Glick, Jericho Road's founder and CEO.

Nationally, $121 million was awarded through the American Rescue Plan to work to increase vaccination rates in underserved communities. Nationwide studies show community-based programs increase vaccine acceptance.

Jericho Road has five clinics in Buffalo that provide health care to families living in poverty, refugees and immigrants. The organization also provides assistance to refugees and a 24/7 shelter for asylum seekers. Visit the organization's website for more information.