Verizon 200 at the Brickyard odds: Chase Elliott drawing heavy action

Field Level Media
 4 days ago

The NASCAR Cup Series will race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for the first time in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

That has contributed to Chase Elliott being the +200 favorite at DraftKings. He is coming off his third consecutive win on Watkins Glen’s road course.

Elliott is being backed by 17 percent of the bets and 32 percent of the outright winner money at the sportsbook. That’s well ahead of Kyle Larson, who has been backed by 12 percent of the bets and 9 percent of the money at +350.

NASCAR’s Indy Road Course Debut

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (1 p.m. ET, NBC) is an 82-lap race that will total 200 miles around a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. This will be the 28th series race at the track.

Larson shares the points lead with Denny Hamlin with 917. Hamlin is being offered at +1200 by DraftKings, where he has been backed by 6 percent of the bets and 5 percent of the money.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Truex Jr. (+600) and Kyle Busch (+900) have the third- and fourth-shortest odds. However, Austin Cindric has drawn more action than either one, with his +2000 longshot odds being backed by 7 percent of the money.

Austin Dillon (+13000) is another popular longshot with 6 percent of the money on only 2 percent of the total bets.

The top 16 racers in points, and wins, qualify for the playoffs.

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

