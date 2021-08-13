Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson County, NC

Over 660 COVID-19 cases reported in 2 weeks in Henderson County; hospitalizations rising

Blueridgenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 660 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Henderson County in the last two weeks and community transmission rates remain high. As of Friday, 663 new cases of the virus were reported in Henderson County in the last 14 days, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In Transylvania County, 231 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks, and 84 in Polk County.

www.blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Health
County
Transylvania County, NC
Henderson County, NC
Government
Polk County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
County
Polk County, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
Transylvania County, NC
Health
Transylvania County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Unc Health Care#Pardee Unc Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland. read more.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy