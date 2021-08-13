Over 660 COVID-19 cases reported in 2 weeks in Henderson County; hospitalizations rising
More than 660 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Henderson County in the last two weeks and community transmission rates remain high. As of Friday, 663 new cases of the virus were reported in Henderson County in the last 14 days, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In Transylvania County, 231 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks, and 84 in Polk County.www.blueridgenow.com
Comments / 0