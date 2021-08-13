Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bill Belichick: Good thing to emulate Matthew Judon’s attitude, toughness

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Edge rusher Matthew Judon played his first game for the Patriots on Thursday night and his brief appearance was a positive one. Judon tackled Peyton Barber short of a first down to force a Washington punt on their opening possession and recorded a hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick on Washington’s second drive. He’d leave the game a short time later after a shot to the knee, but appeared to avoid a serious injury.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Barber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLCBS Sports

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung explains how difficult it was telling Bill Belichick he was retiring

The New England Patriots were set to have a plethora of key players returning to the club in 2021 after opting out last year. Key among them was safety Patrick Chung. Instead, the 33-year-old veteran noted that he woke up one morning this past spring and realized it was time for him to call it a career and retire. While most folks found out about Chung's retirement via a post on social media, the safety naturally had to inform those within the Patriots organization directly. That includes Bill Belichick, which Chung recently admitted was one of the more difficult conversations he's had in quite a bit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLPatriots.com

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

"He is definitely the best quarterback I've coached against. When it came to control and decisionmaking in an offensive system, Manning was on his own level in any era. There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive gameplans."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Comment On The Weather Is Going Viral

The weather conditions for the New England Patriots’ practice session this Thursday won’t be ideal, but Bill Belichick doesn’t seem too bothered by the current forecast. When asked about the weather conditions during this Thursday’s press conference, Belichick dropped the quote of the offseason. “Looks like the field will be...
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Explains Tedy Bruschi’s Presence At Patriots Training Camp

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has always welcomed back notable Patriots alumni to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, so it was not at all out of the ordinary for Tedy Bruschi to be spotted in recent weeks. Yet with Bruschi returning for multiple visits this summer, his presence has become a bit of a regular occurrence. That led to Belichick being asked about the Patriots legend’s role with the team. Belichick said it’s really quite simple — Bruschi is able to pass along unique wisdom. And even Belichick himself comes away with newfound knowledge after talking with...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles TE Zach Ertz introduces wife to Bill Belichick, gets risky response

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The two teams are also having joint practices this week, which gave Zach Ertz an opportunity to meet head coach Bill Belichick. Ertz was nice enough to introduce his wife Julie to arguably the greatest football mind of all time. Belichick certainly appreciated that gesture, but he’s also not going to let that moment slip away without telling the Eagles star how much he wants to have him in Foxboro, per ABC Philadelphia reporter Jamie Apody.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick Is Wearing A New Ring This Year

With six Super Bowl titles as a head coach and several more as an assistant, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has plenty of rings that he can slip on his fingers. But a new ring he’s been seen wearing is gaining a lot of attention. During last week’s...
NFLcbslocal.com

Bill Belichick Not Sure If Patriots Will Disclose Vaccination Numbers

BOSTON (CBS) — More than 90 percent of NFL players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Nine teams have 95 percent vaccination rates, and 27 teams are above 85 percent. It doesn’t seem like Bill Belichick is willing or eager to reveal if the Patriots are one of those...
NFLBoston Globe

Bill Belichick remains noncommittal about Mac Jones’ performance in preseason opener

Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t share much of his thoughts on rookie quarterback Mac Jones’s preseason debut. “I think, really, it’s pretty much the same for everybody,” Belichick said Friday morning. “Some good things, some things we need to — just, in general, we need to play faster and react faster. That’s every position across the board.”
Relationship AdviceNew York Post

Photo sparks Bill Belichick marriage rumors

Bill Belichick may have had more on his mind than the Patriots’ quarterback situation this offseason. A screen grab — featuring a ring — taken by NESN’s Dale Arnold of the Patriots’ preseason-opening win over Washington sparked rumors that Belichick may have gotten married this offseason. Photos of Belichick sporting a ring started circulating in May, however, the most recent set has gained the most traction.
NFLNBC Sports

Bill Belichick calls quarterback competition “healthy”

Cam Newton is the Patriots’ starting quarterback until he’s not. At some point, first-round choice Mac Jones will supplant Newton. Who knows when that will be. Bill Belichick has said Newton is the team’s starter but then conceded Thursday it’s a healthy competition. “Cam’s getting better every day. Mac is...
NFLUSA Today

Bill Belichick details managing Devin Asiasi's breakthrough COVID-19 case

New England Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi is in the statistical minority, as one of the breakthrough COVID-19 cases despite getting vaccinated. That’s why the second-year Patriot had to miss the start of training camp in New England. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While the Patriots dealt a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, it’s new for them to be managing a vaccinated player who is recovering from the virus.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Bill Belichick Has Something to Prove in 2021

LaVar Arrington, TJ Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate what impact the upcoming season could have on Bill Belichick's legacy, positive or negative. LaVar explains why the future Hall of Famer is under pressure to get the current QB situation done right in New England, as Belichick has still yet to show he can achieve huge success without Tom Brady. However, TJ and Plaxico believe Belichick's greatness is set in stone, regardless of what he has done or yet to do without Brady. Plus, LaVar breaks down why he believes the Patriots could potentially ruin Mac Jones if they put him into a huge situation prematurely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy