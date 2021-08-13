Bill Belichick: Good thing to emulate Matthew Judon’s attitude, toughness
Edge rusher Matthew Judon played his first game for the Patriots on Thursday night and his brief appearance was a positive one. Judon tackled Peyton Barber short of a first down to force a Washington punt on their opening possession and recorded a hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick on Washington’s second drive. He’d leave the game a short time later after a shot to the knee, but appeared to avoid a serious injury.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
