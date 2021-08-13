Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Super spreader event. Never mind they are all in hazmat suits!

By fordham Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper spreader event. Never mind they are all in hazmat suits! ** -- fordham 08/13/2021 3:58PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat Suits#Spreader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
EducationPosted by
TheConversationAU

Poorly ventilated schools are a super-spreader event waiting to happen. It may be as simple as opening windows

Infections of the Deltra strain are increasing across Australia. A significant number of recent outbreaks have been in schools. In the earlier waves of the COVID outbreak, in 2020, evidence showed children were getting COVID at much lower rates than adults, and the advice from experts was to keep schools open. But a series of papers later showed children were at similar risk of infection to adults. This is even worse with Delta. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, the Delta variant is about twice as infectious as the earlier strains. And preliminary data suggest children and...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
AnimalsBBC

'People have never seen anything like this before'

A sound engineer who decided to set up a live stream camera in a bird box has said he finds it "bizarre" it has had more than 41 million views online. John Chadwick, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, bought the bird box during lockdown and set up the camera in March before a family of blue tits moved in.
Public Healthsportswar.com

If you care, when I had COVID, I never had congestion. Didn’t even blow

My nose. No lose of smell or taste. I just had a fever & body aches when the fever spiked. Those were my only symptoms & it lasted for 3 days. From my perspective, even though my symptoms were relatively mild, I knew I had COVID before I was tested. I hear all the time about people who think they may have had it but I believe if you had it, you know it.
Public HealthTelegraph

It's official: fear has killed off our common sense

Like many people around the country, I awoke on Freedom Day feeling trapped. We were in a seaside town on the south coast, where many of the restaurants, cafes and shops had been forced to close due to the Pingdemic. Those that remained open displayed huge signs in their windows to let people know that “IT’S NOT OVER, PLEASE CONTINUE TO RESPECT SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR A MASK”. Luckily for them, we had decided to avoid going inside any buildings other than our self-catered apartment, scared that a moment in the local fudge shop would result in 10 days of quarantine. “I don’t know about you,” I remarked to my family as we crossed to the other side of the road to avoid a man who had started sneezing, “but I’ve never felt more free in my life.”
Lifestylefemalefirst.co.uk

Plane passengers told not to wear shorts

A flight attendant has warned passengers against wearing shorts on an aircraft as they will be exposed to more germs. A flight attendant has warned people against wearing shorts on a plane. The TikTok user, posting with the handle @tommycimato, shared some tips with plane travellers and suggested that shorts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy