Gloucester County, NJ

Young Actress from South Jersey Appearing in ID Channel’s ‘Evil Lives Here’

By Heather DeLuca
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
If you're into true crime, check out a local young actress appearing in an episode of ID Channel's 'Evil Lives Here' this Sunday night. Aaralyn Anderson, born and raised in South Jersey's Clayton, Gloucester County, has been making a name for herself in Hollywood for several years now. She's made appearances on TV shows like NBC's 'New Amsterdam', CBS's 'The Good Wife', and most notably, the Netflix series 'MANIAC' starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

