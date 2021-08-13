Cancel
I wouldn't miss Bonanza when it was on...

By Jim C
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

I even have a 45 rpm of Lorne Green singing Ringo (which was good) and on the B side he sang the theme to Bonanza (absolutely horrible).

virginia.sportswar.com

Lomenzo is a good bassist. But I didn't imagine Mustaine would go so far

As to re-record Ellefson's parts. The feud has gotten so nasty, though, that I guess he has to do what he has to do to protect himself, and I would guarantee that Ellefson would sue him over the rights if he used his bass parts. Junior had become a hired gun anyway, and they're both pretty terrible people. Sigh. This is why metalheads can't have nice things. And it all started because Dave had a chip on his shoulder about being kicked out of a band because he was an alcoholic who was ruining the band's chance to break out. I wonder what happened to those guys? :)
Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
Re: Unless I missed it, I don't think I saw one post on

"When I was young, I was sure of many things; now there are only two things of which I am sure: one is, that I am a miserable sinner; and the other, that Christ is an all-sufficient Saviour. He is well-taught who learns these two lessons." -John Newton.
Recent experience at a concert at Jiffy Lube Live: We actually had paper

Tickets to the concert (concert was rescheduled from 2020). Day before concert, my wife (who bought our four tickets) gets a call from Ticketmaster, informing her that it is a digital ticket only show, and she needs to go into her Ticketmaster account (or set one up I guess) and download our four tickets. She does that. She then has to transfer three of the tickets via text to me and the couple coming with us. We then all have to use our phones sparingly at the tailgate so our phones don't die. When we get to the gate, three of the tickets work fine. My wife, who purchased the tickets, can't get her QR code screen to open. After fiddling with it for a minute, the attendant raise his hand and yells "I NEED HELP!" Supervisor comes over. Fiddles with it for another minute. Never can get it to open. She sees that my wife's seat is next to mine, and just waves us through without my wife's ticket ever being scanned.
You're right about attendance...I can see some older fans just giving up.

