I wouldn't miss Bonanza when it was on...

Tickets to the concert (concert was rescheduled from 2020). Day before concert, my wife (who bought our four tickets) gets a call from Ticketmaster, informing her that it is a digital ticket only show, and she needs to go into her Ticketmaster account (or set one up I guess) and download our four tickets. She does that. She then has to transfer three of the tickets via text to me and the couple coming with us. We then all have to use our phones sparingly at the tailgate so our phones don't die. When we get to the gate, three of the tickets work fine. My wife, who purchased the tickets, can't get her QR code screen to open. After fiddling with it for a minute, the attendant raise his hand and yells "I NEED HELP!" Supervisor comes over. Fiddles with it for another minute. Never can get it to open. She sees that my wife's seat is next to mine, and just waves us through without my wife's ticket ever being scanned.