By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A block of East Carson Street has reopened after a building partially collapsed on the South Side. After a successful stabilization and demolition, East Carson between S. 16th and S. 17th streets reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was closed while engineers worked to stabilize the two adjacent buildings. The upper floor partially collapsed on the building in the 1600 block of East Carson last week. Surveillance video caught the moment the top half of the building came crashing down, bricks just barely missing a passerby. A viewer just sent me this...