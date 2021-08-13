David Montgomery not concerned about Chicago Bears OL
One defining storyline for the Chicago Bears throughout training camp has been the state of the offensive line. An overhauled unit, the Bears projected starting five has yet to practice together, with tackles Germain Ifedi and Teven Jenkins being held out of practice due to injuries. With Chicago featuring a new offensive line combination nearly everyday in practice, many wonder if this constant reshuffling will impact how the Bears offense performs in the regular season.empiresportsmedia.com
