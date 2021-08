COLUMBUS — All but four Ohio counties have returned to a “high” rate of coronavirus transmission under federal guidelines, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Eighty-four Ohio counties, including the tri-county Mahoning Valley, between July 29 and Aug. 11 reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people, which is the high-incidence threshold set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Statewide, there were 194 new cases per 100,000 people in those two weeks and, locally, 172 in Columbiana County; 162 in Trumbull; and 158 in Mahoning.