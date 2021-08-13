Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Study for NASA Mission Proposal PI's to Understand Barriers to DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility)

SpaceRef
 4 days ago

Participate in Study to Understand Factors that Impede Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) has contracted with NORC at the University of Chicago (NORC) to implement an important research study to understand the factors that impede or facilitate diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the proposed leadership for competed space missions at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The results of this study will inform practical recommendations for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA and its partners to reduce impediments to applicants and thereby enhance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the competitive pool of proposed leaders.

Educationmit.edu

3 Questions: Martin Schmidt on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Work on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion started last fall, and the plan’s first draft was released in late March 2020. Powered by inputs and feedback from three dozen community engagement sessions and a steady stream of email responses from students, staff, faculty, postdocs, alumni, and others, the plan is being revised and updated over the summer with hopes for a fall release. The development of the strategic plan is being led by Institute Community and Equity Officer John Dozier, along with Deputy ICEO Maryanne Kirkbride and Associate Provost Tim Jamison.
Societyhealio.com

Self-advocate, speak up to advance mission of equity, inclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on progress made toward closing the gender gap, according to AWIR president Grace C. Wright, MD, who spoke with panelists here to identify the current state of these efforts and devise a path forward. “I call this the shifting sands of the pandemic:...
IndustrySpaceRef

Input to NASA’s RFI in support of Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities .

This message is in reference to Executive Order (EO) 13985, Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government. As you may be aware, NASA issued a Request for Information on June 15, 2021 and held a public meeting on July 13, 2021 to obtain input and suggestions from the public on how we might consider changing (e.g. expanding, streamlining, updating, etc.) our programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies to remove systemic inequitable barriers and challenges facing underserved communities. The public comment period closes on August 31, 2021. We really want to hear from you and hear your suggestions! So we are taking this additional step to reach out and solicit input and suggestions on actionable steps we can take, specifically on the following questions:
Missouri StateRolla Daily News

Missouri S&T student to support NASA’s next Moon mission

When NASA sends humans to the moon for the first time in nearly 50 years as part of its Artemis Exploration Program, research conducted by a Missouri University of Science and Technology Ph.D. student will help crew members understand the ways plasma and lunar surface dust interact. David Lund, a...
California StateCity Journal

At California’s top private school, diversity, equity, and inclusion is the new core curriculum.

Some schools deny that they teach critical race theory, but the College Preparatory School, California’s top-ranked independent high school, leaves no room for ambiguity. According to its seven-page curricular update, revised on June 25, the Oakland school added readings in critical race theory to its constitutional-law elective. “These new readings,” the update announces, “were designed to challenge the law’s propensity to categorize people in ways that silo marginalized groups and to get students to think about how legal advocacy might operate from a more intersectional framework.”
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA and Space Force Award Contracts for ThinSat Constellations to NearSpace Launch

NearSpace Launch Inc., innovators of ThinSats and EyeStar radios, was recently awarded contracts from both NASA and the Space Force. These contracts will further develop and scale the ThinSat Constellations for Space Weather (SW) and rapid payload testing. The NASA contract is seeking a Space Weather Constellation that integrates different payloads from leading Space Weather partners. NSL will also be delivering a scaled up ThinSat Constellation to the Space Force that will be used for rapid testing of commercial systems and will raise Technology Readiness Levels for the DOD. Both constellations are currently under Phase II SBIR contracts.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Geospace Dynamics Constellation Solicitation, Proposal Due Date Extension Forthcoming

On or about August 16, 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Science Mission Directorate (SMD) expects to release an amendment to Program Element Appendix P to the Third Stand Alone Missions of Opportunity (SALMON-3) Announcement of Opportunity (AO) extending the proposal due date for the Geospace Dynamics Constellation (GDC) Investigation solicitation NNH17ZDA004O-GDC.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to Briefing on Science Launching to Space Station

NASA will host a media teleconference Monday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. EDT to discuss science investigations launching on the next SpaceX commercial resupply flight to the International Space Station. Experiments aboard include investigations into protecting bone health with botanical byproducts, monitoring crew eye health, demonstrating improved dexterity of robots, exposing construction materials to the harsh environment of space, mitigating stress in plants, and more.
Career Development & Advicecepro.com

How Integrators Can Launch a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) conversations are happening in every industry. Smaller organizations want to create and implement DEI initiatives to stay competitive, especially when it comes to hiring. Many candidates now ask during interviews about culture and diversity. You need to have an answer for them. If you have not already started a DEI initiative, the following will give you a framework to follow and fast track your company to an DEI program.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Announces Date for SpaceX’s 23rd Cargo Resupply Mission

NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Censys Wins Startup Weekly's 2021 Diverse & Inclusive Employer Award

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as a Diverse & Inclusive Employer in 2021 . The Startup Weekly presented the Diverse & Inclusive Employer award to companies that have demonstrated a commitment to creating and maintaining equitable workplaces. Censys believes...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Flight Software Readied for Artemis I Launch

Crews with NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida are assembling the Space Launch System rocket that will power NASA’s Artemis I mission to the Moon. Credits: NASA/Kim Shiflett. As crews at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida assemble the Moon rocket...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Unveils New Interactive Website Ahead of Landsat 9 Launch

Landsat 9, a joint NASA and U.S. Geological Survey satellite mission, is scheduled to launch Thursday, Sept. 16, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. To help the media and public learn more about the project and its near 50-year history, NASA has launched a new interactive website:. Members of...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

ADEPT's Spiderweave Material Tested at NASA Arc Jet Facilities

The ADEPT Spiderweave material being tested in the arc jet facilities at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley. Image credit: NASA/Patrick Virue. The team behind the "umbrella-like" deployable heat shield design called ADEPT, or the Adaptable, Deployable, Entry and Placement Technology, is testing out a new material to deliver science payloads on future missions to Mars and beyond.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 32: A.4 Terrestrial Ecology "ABoVE" Phase 3 Final Text and Due Dates Released

Requests proposals for Phase 3 of the Arctic-Boreal Vulnerability Experiment (ABoVE Phase 3) and is open to previous members of the ABoVE Science Team and to scientists wishing to become involved for the first time. NASA seeks proposals that make significant use of remote sensing data to improve understanding of the vulnerability and resilience of ecosystems and society to environmental change in the Arctic and boreal regions of western North America. The overall focus of ABoVE Phase 3 is on:

