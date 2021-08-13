Study for NASA Mission Proposal PI's to Understand Barriers to DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility)

This message is in reference to Executive Order (EO) 13985, Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government. As you may be aware, NASA issued a Request for Information on June 15, 2021 and held a public meeting on July 13, 2021 to obtain input and suggestions from the public on how we might consider changing (e.g. expanding, streamlining, updating, etc.) our programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies to remove systemic inequitable barriers and challenges facing underserved communities. The public comment period closes on August 31, 2021. We really want to hear from you and hear your suggestions! So we are taking this additional step to reach out and solicit input and suggestions on actionable steps we can take, specifically on the following questions: