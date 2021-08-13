Study for NASA Mission Proposal PI's to Understand Barriers to DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility)
Participate in Study to Understand Factors that Impede Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) has contracted with NORC at the University of Chicago (NORC) to implement an important research study to understand the factors that impede or facilitate diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the proposed leadership for competed space missions at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The results of this study will inform practical recommendations for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA and its partners to reduce impediments to applicants and thereby enhance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the competitive pool of proposed leaders.www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0