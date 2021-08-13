Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin Is the ‘Strongest' Cryptocurrency as a Medium of Exchange
Since starting to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise in March, the Dallas Mavericks organization has seen substantial sales made with the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, according to team owner Mark Cuban. In an effort to continue this push, Cuban announced Thursday that the organization will offer "special pricing" for those paying with dogecoin during the Mavericks' summer sale.www.nbcnewyork.com
