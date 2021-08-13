Cancel
Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin Is the ‘Strongest' Cryptocurrency as a Medium of Exchange

By Taylor Locke, CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince starting to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise in March, the Dallas Mavericks organization has seen substantial sales made with the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, according to team owner Mark Cuban. In an effort to continue this push, Cuban announced Thursday that the organization will offer "special pricing" for those paying with dogecoin during the Mavericks' summer sale.

