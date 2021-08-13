Cancel
Washington State

Washington State University to end ‘personal or philosophical’ exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine upon FDA approval

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has announced students will soon no longer be able to cite a “personal or philosophical” exemption to the school’s requirement that all who attend get a COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement Thursday WSU said those exemptions would be nixed once the Food and Drug...

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
