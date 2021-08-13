Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying

By admin
Posted by 
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released recently Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion— such as continued sea-level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 4

The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Climate System#Climate Science#The Ipcc Working Group#The Working Group#Sixth Assessment Report#Coastal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Worsening Global Warming Will Kill 83 Million People by 2100, Warn Scientists

According to recent research that might affect how markets price carbon pollution, a population comparable to Germany - 83 million people - could be dead by 2100 due to rising temperatures induced by greenhouse-gas emissions. The Earth Institute at Columbia University has developed a new measure to assist businesses and...
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Satellites reveal ocean currents are getting stronger, with potentially significant implications for climate change

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University. Andrew Kiss, Research fellow, Australian National University. Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University. Josué Martínez Moreno, P.h.D. candidate, Australian National University. Matthew England,...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Nearly 14,000 Scientists Warn That Earth's 'Vital Signs' Are Rapidly Worsening

It sounds a bit like the start of a joke - what brings together 14,000 scientists and 1,990 jurisdictions in 34 countries? Unfortunately, the punchline – the climate crisis – is anything but funny. In a new report, experts have issued yet another warning about the state of our planet, and this latest update is truly devastating.  "We are nearing or have already crossed tipping points associated with critical parts of the Earth system, including the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, warm-water coral reefs, and the Amazon rainforest," the researchers write. "Given these alarming developments, we need short, frequent, and easily accessible updates...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Don’t buy the latest climate-change alarmism

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just released its latest climate report, and reactions from politicians and media pundits could not have been more predictable. Fitting the apocalyptic narrative many have spun lately, the always-breathless Guardian literally summarized this scientific report as finding mankind “guilty as hell” of “climate crimes of humanity.” (Needless to say, the report never says any such things.)
Environmentgentside.co.uk

Climate Change Report a ‘Code Red For Humanity’

The groundbreaking report carried out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that extreme weather events associated with global warming such as droughts, wildfires, flooding and intense heatwaves will soon reach new levels, as the key temperature limit could be broken in just a decade. This year’s...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
Environmentglobalvoices.org

Climate change in the Pacific: “The time is now” to avoid catastrophe

The message of “Te Mana o te Moana: the State of the Climate in the Pacific 2021” climate report is uncompromising — “THE TIME IS NOW.” According to the report, the Pacific island countries and their peoples “are facing some of the most severe climate impacts anywhere on earth.” It was launched the same day as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis.”
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

New report warns of climate change threat to system driving Atlantic currents

A scientific report published Thursday is warning of looming threats against the system that regulates Atlantic Ocean currents, including a potential collapse due the impacts of human-induced climate change. The study, published in the Nature Climate Change scientific journal, found that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which transports warm...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Guardian

Climate crisis: Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse

Climate scientists have detected warning signs of the collapse of the Gulf Stream, one of the planet’s main potential tipping points. The research found “an almost complete loss of stability over the last century” of the currents that researchers call the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). The currents are already at their slowest point in at least 1,600 years, but the new analysis shows they may be nearing a shutdown.
Environmentcitywatchla.com

"This Was Avoidable," Climate Activists Say About Apocalyptic UN Climate Report

In a landmark report released Monday by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), some of the world's foremost climate scientists added further urgency to the summit by clarifying that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as envisioned in the Paris Agreement signed at the last major climate summit in 2015, is imperative. Temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees C; current trends point to a rise of a ruinous 3 degrees C later this century.
Environmentarizonadailyindependent.com

IPCC Still Pedaling Junk Science

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has just published their sixth “Assessment Report” (AR6). If you suffer from insomnia, you can read the whole thing here: https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/. In six major reports since 1990, the IPCC has published thousands of pages of material, none of which provide any physical...

Comments / 4

Community Policy