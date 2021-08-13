Cancel
Middleburg Heights, OH

Grandmother loses $5,000 in fake relative phone call: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

By Joanne Berger DuMound/special to cleveland.com.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Police went to residence at 10:46 p.m. July 26 about a phone call a woman received. She said the 1:45 p.m. call was supposedly from her grandson who lives in another state. The caller said he was involved in a car accident in which he hit a pregnant lady. He said he was at the hospital with a broken nose and would be transported to jail after treatment. He asked her if she could transfer $5,000 for his bail. He asked her not to tell his parents. The woman went to a Cleveland bank, withdrew $5,000 and transferred it to the caller. The victim said she also spoke with a man who supposedly was her grandson’s lawyer. He gave her a case number and his phone number She checked the number, which came back to a Georgia area code, not from her grandson’s state. He also gave her a phone number, but she was unable to contact anyone there. The grandmother then called her grandson who said he was not in a car accident.

