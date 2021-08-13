Florida toddler accidentally shoots and kills mother while she is on a Zoom work call, police say

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for a man who they said fondled a 12-year-old girl in a business. According to Miami police, on August 16th the girl and a friend walked into the store, in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street, and she was approached by a man who bumped into her and then apologized. He then reportedly watched her as she moved about in the store. He then proceeded to brush up against her twice. During one of those times, he touched her inappropriately. The girls then left the store and told her mother, who was waiting outside, what had happened. Police said surveillance video shows the man quickly leaving the store after committing the criminal acts. The man is described as being in his 40s, about 5′ 6″ and 170 to 190 pounds. Anyone with information on the man is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”