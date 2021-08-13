Cancel
Florida toddler accidentally shoots and kills mother while she is on a Zoom work call, police say

By Timothy Bella
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA toddler accidentally shot and killed a Florida woman who was on a Zoom call with her co-workers this week, after the child found an unsecured, loaded handgun, police said. Shamaya Lynn, 21, has been identified by local media as the mother of the child who fatally shot her Wednesday morning in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Toddler#Police Department#Wesh#The Washington Post#Everytown For Gun Safety
