NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. As teachers, parents and students head back to school, stress, anxiety and adapting to in-person learning are just a few of the challenges that may present themselves. In response, GoNoodle reached out to its parent and teacher communities to gather questions and concerns they were facing as everyone heads back to school. In less than 24 hours, GoNoodle was inundated by a flood of questions from all over the country.