Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Southern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Hickman County in Middle Tennessee * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 251 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burns, or 9 miles southeast of Dickson, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Burns and Fairview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 187. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 9. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH