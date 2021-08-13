Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheatham County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Williamson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Southern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Hickman County in Middle Tennessee * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 251 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burns, or 9 miles southeast of Dickson, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Burns and Fairview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 187. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 9. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
City
Dickson, TN
City
White Bluff, TN
City
Burns, TN
City
Fairview, TN
City
Kingston Springs, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
County
Hickman County, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland. read more.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy