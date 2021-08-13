Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Heritage, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanover, Gettysburg, Hampton, Littlestown, McSherrystown, Bonneauville, New Oxford, Lake Heritage, Biglerville, Abbottstown, Arendtsville, Hunterstown, McKnightstown, Two Taverns, Gettysburg National Military Park and Gettysburg College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH