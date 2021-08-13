Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Heritage, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanover, Gettysburg, Hampton, Littlestown, McSherrystown, Bonneauville, New Oxford, Lake Heritage, Biglerville, Abbottstown, Arendtsville, Hunterstown, McKnightstown, Two Taverns, Gettysburg National Military Park and Gettysburg College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, PA
City
Biglerville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Lake Heritage#Taverns#Gettysburg College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland. read more.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy