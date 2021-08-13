Thief steals Tulsa childcare center’s community library

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa childcare center is devastated after their outdoor community library was stolen in early August.

‘Happy campers at John Knox’ serves children and their families from infancy all the way to middle school with summer programs and after-school care.

The center is full of school supplies and learning materials. Three years ago, and outdoor reading library was added for anyone to borrow or drop off books to read. It quickly became a prized possession.

Many communities have this kind of library, but this one was special. Center Director Sydney Consedine custom built the library by hand with the help of her husband and children.

Earlier this month, however, the simple pleasure was stolen. Chained to the front of the building, security video captures the moment the thief rolls up to the facility in the middle of the night, takes the library, and drives off.

“At a time when kids are not experiencing joys that they normally get to experience during this pandemic, and things are being robbed, experiences are being robbed from them, and this was such a simple, good-hearted thing for them and it was taken,” said Consedine.

As more children ask where their treasured library has gone, she just hopes whoever has it gives it back for children to enjoy.

